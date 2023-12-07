Negrense PT exam topnotcher says feat more than what she prayed for

A graduate of Riverside College here who ranked first in the December 2023 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination (PTLE) thanked her support system as she acknowledged that her achievement is more than what she prayed for.

Ma. Angelica Faye Dela Victoria, 23, who graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors earlier this year, is the second alumna of her school to top the PTLE after Krisha Marie Badillo achieved a similar feat in August 2018.

“All I asked for was to, at least, have an average good enough to pass the boards, but He gave me even more than what I prayed for. Pure grace, pure faith,” the native of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

Dela Victoria garnered a rating of 89.70 to land at the top of the list of 1,288 passers out of the 1,884 examinees, the Professional Regulation Commission announced Tuesday afternoon.

In her post, she admitted facing uncertainties and having anxiety after taking the board examination in Cebu on Dec. 1 and 2.

The topnotcher said her success also comes from the support from her parents, sibling, and the rest of her family members, the Riverside College PT Faculty, and her review center.

She also thanked the Christian church in Cebu that she attended for the prayers.

“Above all, Lord Jesus, this is all for You. May you continue to bless me in becoming an extension of your healing hands,” she added.

In a statement, Riverside College, which Dela Victoria also attended for senior high school, expressed their pride for her achievement and hoped that her journey would continue to inspire others.

“You made us all immensely proud as you set the standard for excellence. Here’s to celebrating your success and looking forward to the incredible impact you’ll undoubtedly make in the field of physical therapy,” it added

In a Facebook post, her hometown, San Carlos City, also congratulated Dela Victoria for her “outstanding accomplishment.”(PNA)