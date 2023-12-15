Negrense Youth Achievers

CBRC BACOLOD & WVSU-HIMAMAYLAN PHOTOSThe Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and the Provincial Council for the Protection of Children culminated the Children’s Month last December 8.

Governor Eugenio “Bong Lacson gave the state of the children report where he mentioned the accomplishments of the Province. All Provincial offices and the non-government organizations plan activities each year focusing mainly on the survival, protection, development, and participation of each child.

It is a blessing that the Province is extremely compassionate in making sure that the children’s right are being followed.

During the program, child representatives fully participated during the program as emcees, and a few shared their talents in singing. One child was the winner of song contest for Pre-K. He was really so adorable and had a nice voice, and other singer was one of the children of one of the NGOs here in Negros.

Governor Bong ended his sharing with, “basta bata, kami bahala,” which is a reflection of his love for the Negrense children. Thank you Governor Lacson.

Speaking of accomplished children, I want to congratulate Don Bosco Technical Institute Grey Wolves Junior NOPSCCEA football champions.

We are reminded that St. John Bosco, founder of the Salesian Fathers and of course, the school (Don Bosco) is known as the father and teacher of the youth. He believes that sports can show the attitude of a child.

University of St. La Salle Integrated School ranked as 1st runner up. St. John Baptist de La Salle also loves the children as he founded a school for indigent children.

There are so many children and youth to congratulate! Board passers and the topnotchers from Negros Occidental. Lately, a student from Riverside College topped (as in rank 1) in the Physical Therapy Board Exams and two Education students from Carlos Hilado Memorial State University, West Visayas State University-Himamaylan Campus, and Bago City College were in the Top 10 for the teacher’s board (LET). The University of St. La Salle also produced the fifth place in the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination.

Kudos to all! Abanse Negrense!*