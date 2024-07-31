Negrense youth make documentaries to preserve cultural heritage

A lawmaker challenged the youth in Negros Occidental to innovate and find new ways to celebrate and sustain their heritage to promote deeper understanding and appreciation within their communities.

In a statement on Monday, Third District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez lauded the winners of the Gawad Kabataan Para sa Pamana (Youth Heritage Award) for making documentaries that featured the culture and history of their respective local government units.

“The youth has a critical role in preserving and continuing cultural heritage. They are not just the inheritors of the past but the architects of the future, responsible for keeping their cultural narratives alive and vibrant,” he added.

The E.B. Magalona Heritage Youth Forum-Teatro Laragway took first place and received the “Mahiyain” trophy sculpture of multi-awarded artist Wilfredo Offemaria Jr.

Through Project Panubli or PAmatan-on NagaUlulupod Bantala sang Lokal nga mga Istorya sang Saravia, they produced a documentary series featuring E.B. Magalona’s stories and cultural heritage.

Victorias City placed second with the project titled “Talamwaan: Mga Nanari-sari nga Istorya sang Kadalag-an,” showcasing the city’s diverse stories of victory while exploring its rich cultural heritage.

Silay City received a special award for a short documentary on Barangay Mambulac’s history.

The Office of Third District, which covers the cities of Talisay, Silay, and Victorias as well as the municipalities of E.B. Magalona and Murcia, has partnered with the Filipino Heritage Festival Inc. for the staging of the Gawad Kabataan Para sa Pamana to celebrate the Filipino Heritage Festival’s 20th anniversary and the 2024 National Heritage Month.

With assistance from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the program was designed to recognize and celebrate the efforts of youth actively engaged in heritage conservation, promotion, and advocacy.

The recognition program held at the Nature’s Village Resort in Talisay City on Sunday served as the culminating activity for the 2023-2024 Youth Heritage Forum in the Third District. (PNA)