Negrenses enjoined to support push for energy security by 2030

CAPITOL PHOTOS.BACOLOD CITY – Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has enjoined Negrenses to get involved in efforts towards energy security by 2030.

Lacson made the call in his keynote address during the Provincial Stakeholders' Consultative Power Summit at Santuario de La Salle here on Friday.

"We want to ensure energy security for our province in ways that are not harmful to our people and our environment," the governor said.

Lacson was joined by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and former governor Rafael Coscolluela, provincial consultant on energy and environment concerns, as well as representatives from various energy stakeholder groups during the summit.

Lacson said they coined the hashtag #RRAAASEON2030 for Reliable, Renewable, Available, Accessible, Affordable and Sustainable Energy for Occidental Negros, with 2030 as target deadline.

"Let me stress at this point that we cannot hurdle the challenges alone. We are all in this together," he said.

He noted the need for concerted effort by the stakeholders in various sectors, including national regulating and central power transmission agencies, generation companies, solar solutions for prosumers and institutions, and power distribution utilities.

A prosumer is described as an individual who both consumes and produces.

"And most of all, our energy consumers and civil society groups who have often been left out from the conversations but who bear the brunt of inefficiencies with very high energy costs and energy insecurity," Lacson said.

During the summit, the participants joined the sectoral consultation workshops.

Presentations included the current power situation and outlook for Negros Occidental from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and key findings and recommendations on the Negros Occidental Power Sector Assessment Study.

"Your inputs, therefore, are crucial. They will inform and help shape the crafting of the Provincial Energy Development Roadmap to 2030," Lacson said. (PNA)