Negrenses grateful for over P600-M aid from PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution of about PHP608 million in financial support, agricultural projects, and other assistance from the national government during his visit to this city Thursday afternoon.

“Narito po kami ngayon sa Bacolod upang ipadama ang aming pagmamahal at suporta para sa tunay na bayani ng ating panahon – kayo. Ang walang humpay na nagsisikap para sa ating bayan (We are here in Bacolod to show our love and support to the true heroes of our times –you. Those who persevere for our country),” the President said in his message before thousands of beneficiaries of the El Niño cash assistance in Negros Occidental and this highly-urbanized city, at the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos football field.

Some 8,315 farmers and fisherfolk severely affected by drought were recipients of PHP10,000 each, totaling PHP83.15 million from the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF) funded by the Office of the President (OP).

Marilyn Deita, 58, a farmer-beneficiary from Barangay Rizal, Sagay City, said she would use the cash aid to buy rice seeds and resume planting sugarcane after the prolonged heat in the past months damaged her crops.

“This is really a big help. The drought was a sacrifice for us. My farms have dried up,” she said.

Fish vendor Roger Alibuda, 54, of Barangay Banago in this city, said he is thankful to receive the PHP10,000 financial assistance that could augment his capital.

“The prices of fish are going up, which means less profit for us. The amount will also help with my children’s school expenses. I thank the President for this assistance,” he added.

Each beneficiary also received five kilos of rice from the Office of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the assistance for the beneficiaries in Bacolod City would ensure that the agriculture sector can thrive amid the climate challenges and economic difficulties.

“You are providing relief to the economic stress experienced by our farmers and fisherfolk and promoting sustainable livelihoods,” he told the President.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the financial aid and additional resources distributed to those severely affected by El Niño would result in significant relief and bring hope to many Negrenses.

“President Bongbong Marcos, on behalf of a grateful people and province, particularly our hardworking farmers and fisherfolk, I extend our deepest appreciation and thanks for including our province as one of the beneficiaries of the PAFFF,” he added.

The President also provided monetary support of PHP10 million to the City of Bacolod and PHP50 million to the province of Negros Occidental sourced from the OP-Socio Civic Project Funds.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agencies and bureaus allocated PHP457.897 million in interventions to individual farmers, farmers cooperatives and associations, and local government units in Negros Occidental.

These include PHP314.174 million worth of DA programs such as small irrigation projects, planting materials, hauling trucks, swine and goat multiplier farms, corn seeds and fertilizers, rice hybrid seeds, and rice fertilizer discount vouchers.

Also distributed were PHP143.723 million worth of programs and projects from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, Philippine Rice Research Institute, Philippine Coconut Authority, and Sugar Regulatory Administration, as well as indemnity for farmers from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

Thirteen barangays from Silay City were recipients of PHP5.179 million worth of checks for the wages of 1,079 beneficiaries under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) or emergency employment program of the Department of Labor and Employment.

The Department of Trade and Industry funded PHP1.05 million for the two shared service facilities that will benefit the Murcia Integrated Mushroom Growers Association and the Association of Negros Producers.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority allocated PHP477,620 worth of starter tool kits and training support funds for various beneficiaries. (PNA)