Negrenses receive over P15-M in assistance on PBBM’s birthday

Beneficiaries in Negros Occidental and Bacolod City received at least PHP15.2 million in total assistance from various national government agencies during the “Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Tapat Para Sa Lahat” to mark President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s 67th birthday on Friday.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who led the distribution rites at Capitol Lagoon here, said the initiative is “a clear testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to uplift and empower every Filipino, especially those in need.”

“Today’s event is even more special as it is the birthday of our President. While many celebrate their special day with festivities, our President chose a way that reflects his concern for the people – by bringing direct and concrete benefits to the Filipinos,” he added.

The governor told the beneficiaries to take the assistance as a stepping stone towards development and progress and as a reminder that the government stands behind them as they strive for better opportunities and a brighter future.

In a separate statement, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez extended his birthday greetings to the President and wished he would be “blessed with more years of service and success.”

“Your leadership has inspired progress, unity, and hope for a brighter future for our nation,” the mayor said.

A total of 772 beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD Program received PHP3.705 million in total payout.

These include 348 beneficiaries from Bacolod City, 350 from Cadiz City, and 74 Kadiwa ng Pangulo sellers.

The Department of Agriculture turned over various machinery, including one four-wheel drive tractor, three combine harvesters, and three hand tractors, amounting to PHP9.2 million.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources gave out 30,000 fingerlings to 20 farmer-beneficiaries, as well as five 12HP engines for motorboats and two sets of post-harvest kits worth PHP108,500.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) distributed training support funds to 715 scholars totaling PHP1.725 million and starter tool kits to 35 scholars under the Special Training for Employment Program amounting to PHP495,541.

DOLE, in partnership with the Provincial Public Employment Services Office, conducted a job fair at the nearby Ayala Malls Capitol Central. The Department of Trade and Industry promoted its services during the event. (PNA)