Negros ACE president delivers aid to LGUs hit by 'Tino'

CADIZ City Mayor Salvador “Bading” Escalante Jr., president of the Negros Occidental Association of Chief Executives (ACE), has provided 9.6 tons of dried fish (uga) to local government units (LGUs) affected by Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025.

Escalante turned over the dried fish to towns and cities in the Fourth and Fifth Districts of Negros Occidental.

In the Fourth District, the beneficiaries are the cities of Bago and La Carlota, and the municipality of Pulupandan. In the Fifth District, recipients include the towns of Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan, La Castellana, and Hinigaran.

Each LGU received 1.2 tons of dried fish.

Aside from dried fish, Escalante also provided 20 sacks of rice to each town and city.

“I can feel the burden and pain of my fellow mayors, who have thousands of evacuees right now due to Typhoon Tino. I know they can survive, but helping them in one way or another will really mean so much to them and their constituents,” Escalante said.

He said dried fish is a staple product of Cadiz City and remains an accessible food source during crises.

Escalante added that the local dried fish industry continues to sustain many families in Cadiz, noting that the product is valued for its long shelf life and availability, even during power outages. (MAP)