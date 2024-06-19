Negros Agribusiness expo to open on June 22

Negros Agribusiness Expo which will be spearheaded by the Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be held on June 22 to 29l8 at the SM Activity Center at the North Wing of SM City Bacolod. Atty.

Juliana Carbon of MBCCI said the activity is in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and the City of Bacolod.

Carbon said 39 exhibitors will participate in the exposition which will feature agriculture and business potentials in the province that would include the sugar industry and several other industries. Carbon said the students are encouraged to attend as there will be lectures that will be held during the seven-day expo.

" We would like to encourage students to take up courses related to agribusiness because there is a bright future in it especially in the province now that we will have a new region under the Negros Island Region," Carbon pointed out.

" We will also share new techniques in farming like the use of drones for vast plantations like the sugarcane for monitoring," she added. Every day there will be speakers, she added.

Meanwhile, Frank Carbon, Executive Director of MBCCI said with NIR he expects that local officials and concerned government agencies would make sure stable power and water supplies so that more investors will be coming into the new region. He also added that peace and security is also very vital for the new region. (TDE)