Negros ARBs to benefit from the New Agrarian Emancipation Act -Lee

Agri Partylist Rep. Wilbert Lee said Negros Occidental farmers are included in the 610,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries who benefit from the New Agrarian Emancipation Act.

Lee is the principal author of the measure that condoned farmers' debts from the law which is being implemented now after it was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Lee said the ARBs will no longer need to go to the Land Bank of the Philippines because automatically their land amortization is already condoned under the law.

He also pointed out that he understands the fears of civil society organizations (CSOs) that the land awarded to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) through the new law, also known as Republic Act No. 11953 might be used as collateral for future loans or unpaid debts.

Lee defended the law and he emphasized that its objective is not only to free farmers from debts but likewise to provide "enough support" to ARBs and make farming a profitable livelihood.

Lee paid a visit to Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez yesterday. He was the Keynote Speaker: the Symposium of Special Health Fund of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)- Negros Occidental Chapter at Acacia Hotel Bacolod. (TDE)