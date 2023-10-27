Negros coco expo empowers farmers, producers

The five-day Negros Coco Expo and Abanse Coco Negrense Trade Fair officially opened this week at Robinson’s Place Bacolod.

The opening last Oct. 25 was led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Negros Occidental OIC Provincial Director Lynna Joy Cardinal, and Dept. of Science and Technology (DOST) Negros Occ. Provincial Director Allan Francis Daraug.

The expo features over 15 showcases from food and non-food producers, organizations, and groups in the coconut industry of the province.

The activity is spearheaded by the DTI Negros Occ. in collaboration with the provincial government, Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Negros Occ., DOST, and Robinson’s Place Bacolod.

Lacson said that he wanted the coconut farmers to be fully empowered to contribute significantly towards the collective development and progress of the people and the province.

“May this Coco Expo enable us to share insights and learning derived from best practices and to formulate policy recommendations aimed at addressing identified issues and enhancing the competitive advantage of coconut farmers,” he said.

The Negros Coco Expo will run until Oct. 29, 2023. (PR)