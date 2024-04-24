Negros Island athletes, coaches to gather for 1st NIPRISAA

Local athletes, sports standouts, coaches, and school heads from 12 private universities and colleges in Negros Island are converging in STI West Negros University in Bacolod City to compete in various sports and cultural events in the 1st Negros Island Private Schools Athletic Association (NIPRISAA) which will officially open on Friday, April 26.

The inaugural launch will begin with a mass at 7:30 a.m. The inaugural rites will commence at 9 a.m.

A day before the official opening of NIPRISAA, the National PRISAA, and the Philippine Sports Commission will introduce their Sports Grassroots Program during the National Grassroots Sports Summit-Bacolod Leg at the new School of Basic Education (SBE) Building of STIWNU at Hilado Street, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The summit will be attended by Commissioner Edward Hayco of the Philippine Sports Commission. Joining him are Elbert “Bong” Atilano, Executive Director of PRISAA, Laureano Santos, Secretary-General of National PRISAA, and Raymund Lapating, PSC Consultant for the Grassroots Program.

Atilano will give an overview of Philippine sports and the national grassroots initiative, while Dr. Lapating will share the best practices of Iloilo’s sports program. Meanwhile, Santos’ talk will focus on the PRISAA and its many initiatives.

The sports summit aims to establish a distinct identity for the schools' student-athlete program and the island's sports development efforts. Approximately 100 school heads, sports directors, and a few coaches are expected to participate in the summit.

Ryan Mark Molina, executive vice president and chief operations officer of STIWNU, and the second vice president of the National PRISAA, stated that the summit's goal is to promote sports development programs as venues for the personality development and character building of student-athletes.

Additionally, it aims to bridge the gap between grassroots and elite sports by fostering connections between schools and national sports associations.

“While our government is looking into the structure of the Negros Island Region, kita naman, sa academe, when it comes to sports development programs, we went ahead. That’s the reason why we established the Negros Island PRISAA. So, the future is here now. It’s happening,” said Molina.

Meanwhile, the NIPRISAA organizing committee mentioned that the upcoming sports event seeks to provide better opportunities for Negros student-athletes to compete in the National PRISAA and other sports-related events.

It also aims to serve as a platform and advocate for the National PRISAA and the PSC's Grassroots Sports Development Program, promoting camaraderie and unity among member schools on the island. The National PRISAA and the PSC have an existing partnership.

Fourteen sports events will take place at various venues, including STIWNU, University of St. La Salle, University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos, Panaad Park and Stadium, SM City Bacolod and Ayala Capitol Central from April 26 until April 30.

Following the opening ceremony on the 26th, competitions in vocal solo, vocal duet, and oration will take place.

The Search for Mutya ng NIPRISAA will conclude the events of the opening day. (PR)