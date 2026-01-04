Negros Island records 138 fireworks-related injuries

THE Department of Health in Negros Island Region (DOH-NIR) reported a total of 138 fireworks-related injuries across the Negros Island Region as of January 3, 2026.

DOH-NIR records showed Negros Occidental topped the list with 103 cases, followed by Negros Oriental with 28 cases.

Bacolod City also recorded a total of six fireworks-related injuries and one in Siquijor.

DOH-NIR earlier said that a total of 72 individuals suffered from blasts or burns that did not require amputation, as well as 11 cases of eye injuries.

DOH also recorded three victims who sustained blast or burn injuries resulting in amputations.

Meanwhile, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) records showed a 14-year-old boy was injured after lighting a firecracker in Purok 4, Barangay Sara-et, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on January 2, 2026.

Investigation showed that the victim, a resident of the said village, was lighting a firecracker when he failed to notice the presence of firecracker powder on his hand.

The powder subsequently ignited, causing a burn injury to his right hand.

The victim was rushed to Binalbagan Infirmary for medical treatment. (MAP)