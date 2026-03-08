Negros Island Region police units told to monitor fuel supply

POLICE Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay ordered all provincial and city police offices across Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor to strengthen coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and local government units in monitoring fuel prices.

Police units were also directed to ensure that petroleum products are distributed in accordance with government regulations.

This was after the Philippine National Police Directorate for Operations directed all police units to implement contingency measures in response to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which may potentially affect domestic fuel security and economic stability.

Police units have also been tasked to conduct monitoring of gas stations and fuel depots to prevent hoarding, illegal selling, and profiteering, while ensuring compliance with the “direct-to-tank” policy that prohibits dispensing fuel into handheld containers such as bottles and drums.

Ibay said proactive measures are essential to safeguard the welfare of the public amid possible economic ripple effects.

“The PNP in the Negros Island Region is closely coordinating with concerned agencies and local government units to ensure that the fuel supply remains stable and that the public is protected from any unlawful activities that may arise from market volatility,” he said.

As part of the contingency measures, Ibay also directed police units to increase security and visibility in vital infrastructure such as fuel storage facilities and distribution hubs, while maintaining heightened police presence in public areas to deter opportunistic crimes.

Police commanders were likewise instructed to ensure the readiness of Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) units to manage potential public demonstrations or transport-related protests in a lawful and orderly manner.

Ibay said intelligence monitoring and checkpoint operations have also been intensified to prevent the illegal transport or smuggling of petroleum products, particularly in coastal areas of the region.

“The safety and welfare of our communities remain our top priority. PRO NIR remains vigilant and prepared to respond to any situation that may affect public order and security in the region,” he said.

The regional director also assured the public that contingency measures are in place to maintain public safety and ensure the continuous delivery of police services across the Negros Island Region. (MAP)