Negros Occidental, 9 cities, 2 towns win 2023 SGLG

The provincial government of Negros Occidental, eight cities including its capital city Bacolod, and two municipalities were among the 493 awardees of the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The awardees were announced by DILG on Saturday, December 2.

Aside from Bacolod City, the other awardees from the province are the cities of Cadiz, Escalante, Himamaylan, Sagay, San Carlos, Talisay, and Victorias.

The two towns are La Castellana and Manapla.

The SGLG is an institutionalized award, incentive, honor, and recognition-based program that aims to continue to uphold its commitment to bringing about inclusive and people-oriented reforms that will enable the local government units to foster a culture of good governance amid the challenges in the local government landscape.*