Negros Occidental allots P2-M for energy development initiatives

The Negros Occidental provincial government has allotted PHP2 million for its partnership with the University of St. La Salle (USLS) here to initiate various events for the institutionalization of an energy development roadmap.

The six-month project, which started with the signing of a memorandum of agreement earlier this week (Jan. 8), includes the conduct of the Provincial Consultative Power Summit, Renewable Energy Week/Expo and related activities, and the adoption of the Negros Occidental Energy Development Roadmap.

"The project seeks to institutionalize the roadmap through a series of multi-sectoral, consultative, and participatory activities designed to secure the formal adoption of the roadmap and ensure its sustained implementation," the provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The province entered into a collaborative partnership with the USLS Bacolod through the recommendation of the Negros Occidental Power Sector Assessment Study.

Based on the agreement, the roadmap will also include a coordinating and implementing structure led by the Provincial Just Energy Transition Council.

They will also secure the support of local government units and the power-consuming public for the power security agenda of the provincial government through the passage of the Renewable Energy Week Ordinance, holding of a Renewable Energy Expo, and conducting information, education and communication campaign. (PNA)