Negros Occidental allots P5.7-M fund for IT college scholarship grants

The Negros Occidental provincial government has allotted PHP5.7 million for the scholarship of students enrolled in information technology (IT) courses with the Mapúa Malayan Digital College (MMDC), which has a learning hub at Ayala Malls Capitol Central in this city.

Under the Abanse Negrense IT Scholarship, which started in the school year 2022-2023, there are 112 grantees for a four-year college education, including those who will enroll for the school year 2024-2025.

Negros Occidental Scholarship Program Division head Karen Dinsay said on Friday that the province’s partnership with the MMDC reflects its mission to provide equal access to quality education to underprivileged but deserving students who desire to finish IT and Business Administration courses.

“This is in line with the thrusts of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson under the Abanse Negrense Priority Development Agenda,” she said.

Dinsay said the provincial government is glad to work with MMDC to support community development by allowing more Negrenses to benefit from state-of-the-art IT education.

For Term 1 of the school year 2024-2025, with classes set to start in August, MMDC’s leveled-up IT program offers a business-focused track hinged on the strategic application and implementation of technology in business and across sectors, the digital-first college said in a statement.

There are three areas of specialization, including Data Analytics, Marketing Technology, and Entrepreneurship Technology.

It added that beyond business, MMDC also offers a development-focused IT degree program where learners can specialize in software development or network and cyber security.

“Our leveled-up, business-focused IT program aims to close skills gaps by ensuring learners apply tools and systems to best help launch and build careers in an increasingly complex work landscape,” MMDC executive director Dennis Tablate said.

Aside from its collaboration with the provincial government, the MMDC also has partnerships with the Victorias and Sipalay city governments in Negros Occidental. (PNA)