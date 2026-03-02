Negros Occidental, Bacolod activate OFW help desk

THE Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and the Bacolod City Government activated an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) help desk and hotline to assist Negrenses and Bacolodnons with families in areas affected by military conflicts in the Middle East.

In coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the Provincial Government remains committed to providing timely information and support to those in need.

"If you know a Negrense OFW in an affected area, or if you are a family member seeking verified updates and assistance, please call 0998 956 9037 or 0924 109 7705," Governor Lacson said.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya said the City Government established a dedicated hotline and help desk to assist residents with relatives affected by recent military events.

"In coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers, we are committed to providing guidance, support, and any necessary assistance to ensure the well-being of our fellow Bacolodnons during this difficult time," Gasataya said.

"If your family is in need of assistance, please do not hesitate to call us at 0930 877 5097, or approach help desks at the Bacolod City Government Center lobby available on March 2, 2026," Gasataya said.

Gasataya said the City Government received reports that Bacolodnons in the Middle East are safe.

He said the City Government will coordinate with the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs to assist those who wish to return home.

The mayor urged affected Bacolodnons to reach out for assistance.

Tensions erupted on March 1, 2026, following coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. (MAP)