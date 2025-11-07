Negros Occidental, Bacolod declared under state of calamity

THE Negros Occidental Provincial Board and the Bacolod City Council have separately declared the province and city under a state of calamity during special sessions on Thursday afternoon, November 6, 2025, following the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino.

The Provincial Board unanimously approved the measure based on the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

Lacson said that on November 4, 2025, Typhoon Tino battered several cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental, bringing torrential rains, strong winds, and widespread flooding that caused severe damage to public and private infrastructure, agricultural lands, and residential areas, resulting in the loss of lives and displacement of families.

As a result, 31 local government units (LGUs) comprising 375 barangays, with 39,102 affected families or 134,718 individuals, were severely impacted by continuous heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds across various parts of the province.

The governor noted that, pursuant to Section 3 (c), (d), and (e) of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Memorandum Order No. 60, series of 2019, reports and assessments indicated extensive destruction to critical and lifeline infrastructure, including major roads and bridges, power stations, water supply systems, and telecommunication facilities. These damages hindered emergency response operations and disrupted essential services expected to take more than a week to fully restore.

Lacson added that there were also reports of widespread devastation in fishponds, crops, poultry, livestock, and other agricultural areas.

“The disruption of lifelines such as the food supply chain, electricity, water systems, transportation networks, communication systems, and access to health services—which cannot be restored within one week, or within 24 hours in highly urbanized areas—has severely affected the welfare and economic stability of the province,” he said.

In Bacolod City, the City Council also declared a state of calamity following the request of Mayor Greg Gasataya and the recommendation of the Bacolod Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (BDRRMC).

“We need to implement a price freeze, which is essential during a calamity. We also understand the situation of our barangays whose funds have been depleted and can no longer sustain the needs of evacuees and affected families,” Gasataya said, emphasizing the need for the declaration.

Councilor Dindo Ramos said the declaration will allow barangays to immediately utilize 30 percent of the Quick Response Fund from their 5 percent calamity fund.

He added that the local government can also access its 30 percent Quick Response Fund and Trust Fund to expedite relief and recovery efforts.

Acting Vice Mayor Caesar Distrito said the city can now extend financial assistance to families displaced by the typhoon.

“It was unprecedented,” Distrito said as he recounted how the storm surge wiped out several houses on stilts along the coastline of Barangay Singcang-Airport, where he once served as punong barangay.

“This was the most devastating storm in the past decade,” he added.

Records from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) showed that 7,895 families or 27,401 individuals underwent preemptive evacuation, which resulted in zero casualties during the typhoon.

Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga, head of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), said the city is preparing long-term support for displaced families.

“We are also considering those affected outside evacuation centers who need immediate recovery assistance,” she said.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported that 266 houses were totally destroyed and 2,028 partially damaged, mostly due to storm surges in coastal areas, strong winds, and fallen trees.

Clearing operations have been completed in 48 of 244 affected areas, enabling the Negros Electric Power Corporation (NEPC) to continue power restoration and repair 65 toppled poles. NEPC has assured the mayor that electricity will be fully restored by Friday, November 7.

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), together with the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Engineer’s Office (CEO), Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), the 303rd Infantry Brigade, and private rescue groups, continues massive clearing operations across major roads and barangays.

Meanwhile, Gasataya urged Baciwa–PrimeWater to intensify efforts to stabilize the city’s water supply and called on telecommunication companies to ensure reliable network connections throughout Bacolod. (MAP)