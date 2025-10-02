Negros Occidental, Bacolod to aid Cebu quake victims

THE Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and the City Government of Bacolod will provide assistance to Cebu after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on September 30, 2025.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the province will extend aid to earthquake victims and will assess which areas in Cebu are most in need.

Bacolod Mayor Greg Gasataya said he will meet with the City Council to determine the amount of assistance to be given to Bogo City. He said the financial aid will be provided directly to the City Government.

Bacolod also launched a donation drive on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, to help the earthquake victims in Cebu.

Gasataya noted that the City will also assist nongovernment organizations that expressed interest in sending help.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have lost loved ones, homes and their sense of safety. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Gasataya said.

Gasataya added that the City conducted a rapid damage assessment and needs analysis on Wednesday, together with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), Office of the Building Official, Office of the Building Administrator and City Engineer’s Office.

The team, along with the Department of Education and the Department of Public Works and Highways, inspected 15 buildings, 70 schools and 13 bridges.

They found four classrooms damaged and unsafe for use. These include classrooms at Bata Elementary School, Education and Training Center School I, JR Torres Elementary School and Isla Elementary School.

Gasataya said adjustments were made and classes resumed on Thursday, October 2.

He said the Bacolod City Government Center and the 13 bridges were declared safe and ready for occupancy with no structural damage.

Some government buildings, including the City Health Office, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Handumanan and the Hall of Justice, sustained minor wall cracks, he added.

Gasataya said the City DRRMO is also open to assisting private establishments in assessing their buildings to ensure employee safety.

He reported no deaths or damaged homes in Bacolod City. (MAP)