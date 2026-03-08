Negros Occidental, Bacolod to enforce energy conservation protocols

THE Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and Bacolod City issued executive orders (EOs) adopting energy conservation protocols mandated under the Office of the President Memorandum Circular (MC) 114, dated March 6, 2026.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson issued EO 26-05, dated March 7, 2026, stating that the ongoing geopolitical tensions have led to significant volatility in global energy markets, resulting in the rising cost of fuel that impacts the national economy.

Lacson said there is an urgent need to adopt strict energy conservation measure to further reduce the energy footprint of the government operation and optimize the use of public resources.

The governor noted that the Office of the President issued MC 114, directing all government agencies and instrumentalists, including local government units, to adopt and implement energy conservation measures in their respective offices.

Lacson said all offices and departments of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental shall adopt a compressed four-day work week, with office hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, beginning March 16, 2026, until revoked or modified by the President of the Philippines.

He said the compressed work schedule shall ensure that the required 40 working hours per week are fully complied with.

Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya also directed all City Government offices to immediately roll out comprehensive energy and fuel efficiency measures, a timely initiative amid rising fuel prices driven by unrest in the Middle East.

In an executive order signed on February 13 and effective immediately, office administrative officers are mandated to limit air-conditioning usage to six hours daily, with a maximum extension of eight hours at the agency head’s discretion.

Where practical, thermostats must not exceed 24°C, and units should be switched to fan mode from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Lights, computers, and other office equipment must be turned off during lunch breaks and after working hours, except for departments operating continuously with no noon break.

To further cut electricity costs, the city will upgrade to inverter air-conditioning units and LED lights. Offices are also advised to purchase energy-consuming products certified under the Department of Energy’s Philippine Energy Labeling Program.

Employees and job order personnel are encouraged to use the stairs for trips of one floor up or down.

However, Executive Order 11 explicitly exempts pregnant women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, those with underlying medical conditions, and individuals carrying heavy loads from any elevator use restrictions.

The mayor also instructed building officials to submit proposals to the City Planning and Development Office-Energy Efficiency-Conservation Division for the redesign and retrofitting of government buildings, as well as the installation of solar photovoltaic systems or other equivalent renewable energy technologies.

For vehicle operations, proper trip scheduling will be enforced to eliminate unnecessary short trips. Engine idling while parked and vehicle overloading are strictly prohibited.

The City Government targets a 10 percent reduction in both electricity and fuel consumption. Each department is required to submit a monthly written report detailing fuel usage in liters.

All offices must also conduct awareness campaigns, seminars, and workshops on energy and environmental sustainability, with a focus on cleaner technologies.

Gasataya is also set to meet and consult with department and office heads on Monday regarding the possibility of implementing a four-day work week, in line with the directive of Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (MAP)