Negros Occidental calls for exhibitors in renewable energy expo

The Negros Occidental provincial government on Monday announced the opening of participation for exhibitors in the Renewable Energy Week Expo on May 20 to 22.

The activity is part of the 1st Renewable Energy Week of the province set on May 20 to 24 at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central Activity Center here, under the SecuRE Negros campaign and in observance of Executive Order 04-09 issued by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

“Booths will be provided free of charge while exhibitors will shoulder the cost of their own exhibit materials and assigned personnel,” the provincial government said in its announcement.

Interested parties may send a letter addressed to former governor Rafael Coscolluela, the provincial consultant on energy and environment concerns, through pceenegocc@gmail.com by May 10. Details will be discussed with participants on May 13.

The SecuRE Negros campaign is the province-led commitment to energy security through the support for distributed energy systems or distributed energy resource models and the use of renewable energy sources.

It is adopting the #RRAAASEON2030 for Reliable, Renewable, Available, Accessible, Affordable, and Sustainable Energy for Occidental Negros, with 2030 as the target deadline.

During the campaign launch last February, Lacson acknowledged that ensuring energy security for the province is “not an easy, short-term endeavor,” adding that “it requires careful study, strategic planning and implementation, and continuous consultation.”

“In this, we have been proactive, strategic, and consultative,” he said.

On May 3, the Provincial Stakeholders’ Consultative Power Summit convened representatives from the energy industry stakeholder groups to craft the Provincial Energy Development Roadmap to 2030.

A key recommendation from the sectoral consultation workshops was to create a collaborative task force composed of government agencies, industry stakeholders and community representatives that will oversee the implementation of the roadmap and ensure a seamless transition to renewable energy sources while maintaining power security and reliability in the province.

Lacson, in his keynote address during the summit, reiterated the province's dedication to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

He also highlighted the role of renewable energy in enhancing power security, reducing carbon emissions, mitigating climate change impacts, and fostering economic growth and job creation in Negros Occidental. (PNA)