Negros Occidental celebrates 125th Al Cinco de Noviembre

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson celebrated the 125th Al Cinco de Noviembre held at the Provincial Capitol park on November 5.

Governor Lacson was joined by his fellow provincial leaders, members of the Philippine Army, PNP, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, department heads, employees and other guests.

In his message, Governor Lacson said, "Each country holds a narrative, and in the Philippines, as an archipelago, each island boasts its distinct story. For us Negrenses, Cinco de Noviembre is our extraordinary tale. History is replete with tales of wars, losses, and victories; However, seldom do we hear of revolutions won through bluff."

He said, "We recall the patriotism, bravery, courage, grit, and extraordinary strategy exhibited by Generals Juan Araneta and Aniceto Lacson as they led thousands of Negrenses in this historic, nonviolent, and truly brilliant

revolt towards freedom. History is rich with stories of wars, losses, and triumphs yet seldom do we encounter accounts of bloodless revolutions secured through clever deception."

To quote the ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu, "Winning

without fighting, is the best outcome of any war.” We honor the patriotism, bravery, courage determination, and exceptional strategy exhibited by

Generals Juan Araneta and Aniceto Lacson, alongside other Negrense leaders, in leading thousands of Negrenses through this historic, nonviolent, and truly brilliant fight for freedom, he said.

The 125 years after our victory and freedom was secured in the most ingenious and courageous manner, we remain proud and resolutely grateful of what the heroes of Cinco de Noviembre accomplished notwithstanding

impossibility of circumstances. Time and again, the story of revolutionaries wielding fake arms made of “nipa” stalks and bamboo mat canons never fails to captivate both the storyteller and the listener.

As your Governor, it is my fervent hope that while we celebrate the triumphs of our past, we can discover fresh meaning, determination, and inspiration. Let us continue to unite and pursue our shared objectives as a community

and as a nation."

He added, the challenges we face do not necessitate the rising of arms, yet they demand our collective response with the same unity, fervor, determination, and boldness exhibited by the heroes of Cinco de Noviembre in the past,” Lacson said.*