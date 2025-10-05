Negros Occidental delivers aid, rescue teams to Cebu

THE Provincial Government of Negros Occidental has deployed the "One Negros Response Team" to Cebu province to extend aid to communities affected by the recent earthquake, with a primary focus on Bogo City.

Under the directive of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, the team is fully equipped and supported by the Provincial Government to deliver timely and effective assistance.

The deployment includes two water tankers, two mobile water filtration units, an ambulance, a rescue truck, two utility vehicles, and other essential assets to support relief and rescue operations.

The Police Regional Office Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) also deployed at least 100 police personnel to augment the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) in its ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations following the recent earthquake that struck the region.

PRO-NIR deployed a total of 80 personnel, composed of 41 from the Negros

Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) and 39 from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo).

Along with the personnel, search and rescue equipment will also be provided to augment PRO 7’s operations.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said the augmentation team will be on the ground for an initial duration of one to two weeks to support search and rescue missions, evacuation efforts, and humanitarian operations in earthquake-affected communities.

He said he selected personnel, all trained in disaster response and emergency operations, are fully equipped to reinforce PRO 7’s ongoing efforts to save lives, aid displaced families, and ensure the safety and security of communities during this critical time.

"This deployment reflects the true spirit of Bayanihan. By augmenting PRO 7, we extend not only our manpower but also our compassion and solidarity to earthquake-affected communities. I commend our personnel for their courage and professionalism as they carry out this vital mission to save lives and ensure public safety," Ibay said.

He said this deployment underscores PRO-NIR’s steadfast commitment to the Bayanihan spirit and highlights the PNP’s role not only in law enforcement but also in humanitarian service.

"In times of disaster, the organization remains dedicated to saving lives, extending compassion, and standing in solidarity with affected communities to help them recover and rebuild stronger," he added. (MAP)