Negros Occidental gearing up for bid to host 2027 Organic World Congress

The provincial government of Negros Occidental is now gearing up up for its bid to host the 2027 Organic World Congress.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson led the consultation on Thursday, April 4, at the Capitol Social Hall with the stakeholders on its intention to bid for the hosting of the international event.

"The bid will be on December this year but the event will happen in 2027," the governor said.

Countries from Europe and Asia are expected to attend the 2027 Organic World Congress, he added.

However, Lacson said that they don't know yet what countries or cities will be bidding to host it.

"Our strength is the fact that the organic movement in the country started in Negros Occidental. We are really pushing for organic. We also have 18,000 farmers who are into organic farming," he pointed out.

Negros Occidental is also known as the “Organic Agriculture Capital of the Philippines” for being the country’s leader in organic production.

The province has at least 16,000 hectares of agricultural land devoted to organic farming, with an estimated 17,000 organic adaptors.*