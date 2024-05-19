Negros Occidental gets biggest allocation for ‘Ayuda’ in WV

Negros Occidental received the biggest allocation for the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap) in Western Visayas, with 7,440 beneficiaries, or a total of P2,232,000, data from the Department of Social Services and Development (DSWD) Region 6 showed.

The DSWD Field Office 6 rolled out on Saturday, May 18, the assistance in the region that disbursed P60.9 million to the near-poor families in 16 sites across Western Visayas.

In the region alone, the department is releasing P3,000 in cash assistance to 20,311 near-poor families.

Fifth District Rep. Emilio Yulo said a total of P9,450,000 was released to 2,150 fisherfolk in the district.

The payout was held at the covered court in Hinigaran on Saturday.

It was emphasized during the distribution that Akap is from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and the respective district representatives.

Yulo said 54 fisherfolk associations in the three coastal local government units were the beneficiaries of Akap.

"We decided to choose the fisherfolk sector because they are a neglected sector when it comes to assistance from the national government," the solon pointed out.

Of the total number, 23 association beneficiaries are from Hinigaran, 24 are from Himamaylan City, and seven are from Binalbagan.

"This is the first time that fishermen were given assistance from the national government," he added.

At the Ilog covered court, a total of 1,313 beneficiaries benefited from Akap, with 744 from neighboring Kabankalan City and 569 from the town residents.

At the Brgy. Mansilingan public gym, Bacolod City, there were 1,500 Akap beneficiaries.

Akap is targeted to help beneficiaries who are in the low-income category, such as those whose income does not exceed the statutory minimum wage, a statement from DSWD said.*