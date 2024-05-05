Negros Occidental gets most number of food packs for El Niño damage

Bacolod

CROP DAMAGE. A dried-up rice farm in southern Negros is shown in this undated photo. As of the second week of April, at least 3,116 hectares of rice fields in 23 local government units in Negros Occidental have been damaged, amounting to PHP168.838 million, a report of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) showed. OPA-Negros Occidental photo

Negros Occidental received the most number of food packs for El Niño affected families in Western Visayas.

Negros Occidental received 29,167 family food packs.

Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 6 showed that it served food packs to 63,824 families in 39 cities and municipalities in the region as of May 2.

It is worth a total of P38,899,484.90 worth of assistance.

Aklan received a total of 8,307 food packs; Antique-15,934; Capiz-1,000 and Iloilo-9,416 packs.

"We are doubling our efforts in providing family food packs to affected families. Our Angels in Red Vest will always do their best to help El Niño affected populace subsist this drought season," DSWD regional director Carmelo Nochete said.*

