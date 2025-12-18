Negros Occidental government employees to get incentives

THE Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Negros Occidental has approved P85 million in benefits for provincial government employees on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The SP approved P60 million for the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) of regular employees.

It also approved P20 million for the gratuity pay of job order (JO) workers and contract of service (COS) employees, who will receive P7,000 each.

In Bacolod City, JO and COS employees will also receive a one-time gratuity pay of P7,000.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on appropriation and finance, said the City Council has already approved P29 million for the gratuity pay of JO and COS employees.

He said it also approved P30 million for the SRI of regular employees.

He added that the gratuity should be released to employees before Christmas.

“It’s up to them how fast they can prepare their payroll so they can claim the gratuity pay. It will depend on their offices or departments,” Sayson said. (MAP)