Negros Occidental governor calls on authorities to continue search for missing seafarers

NEGROS Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson called on concerned authorities and maritime stakeholders to continue and intensify search and rescue operations for the missing seafarers.

In a statement, Lacson said the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and the entire Negrense community express deep concern and solidarity with the families of Captain Elimar Jucal of San Enrique and Jejanfer Partosa Marfa of Cadiz City, as well as the families of the other crew members of M/V Devon Bay who remain missing following the maritime incident on January 23.

He said that of the 21 crew members, 15 were rescued, two were confirmed dead, and four — including Captain Jucal and Jejanfer Marfa — remain missing.

On January 23, 2026, M/V Devon Bay sank near the Bajo de Masinloc area while loaded with iron ore and traveling from Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte, to Guangdong, China.

Lacson said Captain Jucal’s courage and selfless leadership in ensuring the safety of his crew reflect the highest ideals of Filipino seafarers and deserve utmost recognition.

The all-Filipino-crewed M/V Devon Bay capsized in the West Philippine Sea, approximately 55 nautical miles northwest of Scarborough Shoal.

“We remain united in prayer, hope, and solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time,” Lacson said. (MAP)