Negros Occidental guv asks Negrenses to pray against earthquakes

NEGROS Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson called on Negrenses to pray that massive earthquakes will not occur in the province or in any part of the world.

“For sure, we are not prepared, so we just need to be prayerful and hope that no major earthquake will happen here or in any part of the world,” Lacson said.

This came after several buildings in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, were damaged when a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the city on October 7, 2025.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) records showed the buildings sustained tension and hairline cracks include the Gil Montilla National High School, market stalls in Barangay Nabulao, People's Hall and Health Center in Barangay Mambaroto, Sangguniang Kabataan building in Barangay Mariculum, and Agripino Alvarez Elementary School.

On September 30, 2025, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu, where at least 39,000 houses were damaged. The number of fatalities has reached 72, while at least 1,116 individuals were injured.

Lacson also called for continued prayers for the affected families in Cebu.

He said the province will provide P2 million in financial assistance to Bogo City, one of the areas severely affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Lacson added that he is only waiting for the approval of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for the release of the aid.

Aside from the provincial government, Bacolod City will also provide P2 million in financial assistance to Bogo City.

Mayor Greg Gasataya earlier said they are finalizing the paperwork for the release of the aid.

“The City will be donating P2 million to Bogo City, and it will be turned over to the local government unit as soon as we complete the documents for the release of the check,” he said. (MAP)