Negros Occidental guv calls on government to review import volumes

AS THE sugar industry is in crisis, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson called on the National Government and concerned agencies to review import volumes and policies governing artificial sweeteners.

He also called for the government to ensure proper classification, strengthen coordination among economic and health agencies, including the Department of Health (DOH) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in assessing market and consumption impacts, and adopt measures that support the continued viability of the local sugar industry, while safeguarding consumer welfare.

Lacson said in a statement that the sugar industry of Negros Occidental continues to face serious pressures that call for thoughtful and balanced policy responses.

“As the country’s major sugar-producing province, we are particularly concerned about recent developments in the local sugar and sweetener market and their implications on economic sustainability, consumer protection, and public health,” he said.

The governor noted that available import data show a steady increase in the volume of unregulated artificial sweeteners entering the country.

Imports increased from 355,196 metric tons in 2021 to 448,499 metric tons in 2022, further rising to 473,029 metric tons in 2023, 493,048 metric tons in 2024, and 427,523 metric tons in 2025.

“For sugar-producing provinces like Negros Occidental, these volumes inevitably affect demand for locally produced sugar, placing pressure on prices and income across the value chain from farmers and mill workers to transporters and small rural enterprises that depend on the industry,” Lacson said.

Alongside the economic impact, he said there is a public health aspect that warrants careful, science-based consideration, consistent with the principles upheld by the DOH and FDA.

“Certain artificial sweeteners, such as sucralose, which is 600 times sweeter than natural sugar, are permitted for use within established safety limits. However, DOH and FDA aligned guidance consistently emphasizes the importance of moderation, proper labeling, and informed consumer choice,” he added.

The governor stressed that the increasing presence of high-intensity sweeteners in the food supply underscores the need to ensure that consumers are clearly informed through accurate labeling; products comply strictly with acceptable daily intake and safety standards; and the cumulative effects of widespread and long-term consumption, especially among children and vulnerable groups.

“While the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental recognizes the role of innovation, we respectfully stress the importance of balanced regulation one that protects and promotes public health, ensures informed dietary choices, and at the same time, safeguards that local agricultural industries are not disproportionately disadvantaged,” Lacson said.

He said protecting the sugar industry of Negros Occidental is inseparable from protecting rural livelihoods, food security, and public health.

“Through constructive dialogue and evidence-based policy action, we believe it is possible to strike a fair and sustainable balance that serves both producers and consumers,” he added.

Negros Occidental Third District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez earlier said the sugar industry across the country is once again in a critical state.

On January 23, 2026, both the Senate and Congressional Agriculture Committee held a Sugar Industry Public Consultation at Nature’s Village Resort in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

Benitez, who attended the Sugar Industry Public Consultation, said that this is the reality.

"That is the situation that brings us all here today. This is neither new nor isolated. History reminds us that our industry has endured cycles of hardship many times before. In fact, out of one of the most painful chapters of our shared story, a world-renowned festival, the MassKara Festival was born. We are not sugar-coating the truth. This, too, is a fact," Benitez said.

Benitez earlier filed resolution urging the House of Representatives to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the plunge in the millgate price of locally produced sugar in Negros Occidental and its adverse economic impacts on sugar producers and laborers. (MAP)