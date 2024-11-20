Negros Occidental High Hopes to Win Bid to Host the 2027 World Organic Congress

Negros Occidental is optimistic about winning the bid to host the 2027 World Organic Congress, according to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson. He shared this hopeful message during the opening ceremony of the 17th Negros Island Farmers Organic Festival on Tuesday.

Lacson revealed that key partners in the province's organic movement, including Chinchin Uy, Boyet Uychiat, and Jennifer Chang, the Executive Director of IFOAM Asia, have been campaigning vigorously for Negros Occidental's bid. They are competing against Brisbane, Australia, for the prestigious event. The result of the bid will be announced on December 5.

"We have a good chance of securing the World Organic Congress in 2027, and we are hoping for the best," Lacson said.

The governor expressed confidence that the province is ready to host the event. If successful, they are considering locations such as the Capitol grounds, North Capitol Road, and surrounding areas to accommodate the expected gathering of organic farmers from around the world. "It's a world congress, so we anticipate organic farmers from various countries will gather here if we win the bid," Lacson added.

Negros Occidental has already earned recognition as the Terra Madre of the Asia-Pacific region, Lacson noted. "We have consistently hosted the Slow Food movement, and it’s not just about other provinces hosting—only Negros Occidental in the entire Philippines has earned this honor," he said.

The Organic Farmers Festival and 2nd Terra Madre Visayas event will run until November 23.

In his speech, Lacson also emphasized the importance of organic farming and the Slow Food movement, which promotes sustainable agricultural practices, the preservation of biodiversity, and community health. "The Slow Food movement, with its emphasis on clean and fair food, aligns perfectly with our shared vision of a sustainable and equitable future for all."

Lacson expressed his hope that the event would foster stronger partnerships among stakeholders who share a passion for sustainable practices. "Through cooperation, dialogue, and food education, we can build stronger connections and further our resolve for sustainable agriculture, fair food systems, and environmental protection," the governor said.

He also highlighted the long-standing leadership of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental in organic farming in the Philippines. "For years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to promoting sustainable agriculture and food security, with deep respect for our land and compassion for our farmers. This commitment has earned us the National Award for Top Performing Organic Agriculture Province. Negros Island is in an excellent position to lead the way," Lacson concluded. (TDE)