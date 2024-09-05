Negros Occidental hog raisers get breeder swine for hog repopulation

The Negros Occidental provincial government dispersed PHP370,000 worth of breeder swine on Tuesday to support the ongoing hog repopulation after raisers lost thousands of pigs to African swine fever (ASF) and other transboundary diseases last year.

A total of 10 heads of boar worth PHP250,000 and six heads of gilt valued at PHP120,000 were released to individual hog raisers, associations, and local government units.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson led the turnover activity with provincial veterinarian Placeda Lemana held at the Provincial Capitol grounds here.

“We are distributing animals to recover from the disaster the ASF brought to our province. We’re also monitoring closely the developments on the ASF vaccine,” Lacson said.

The dispersed breeder swine were produced at the breeding and technology demonstration farm facility at the Negros First Ranch in Murcia town under the Provincial Swine Industry Recovery Initiatives.

According to the Provincial Veterinary Office, using boars promotes artificial insemination as a breeding method over natural mating to accelerate productivity and prevent the spread of diseases such as ASF and hog cholera.

In June this year, the provincial government initially distributed locally produced 10 boars and gilts for the first time since the massive hog deaths in 2023 that affected almost 18,000 pigs in 20 local government units across the province.

Aside from breeder swine, also dispersed on Tuesday were 12 heads of cattle worth PHP216,000; 800 heads of free-range chick, PHP48,000; 48 heads of duck, PHP24,000; and five heads of sheep, PHP90,000.

The animals were produced at the Provincial Livestock Breeding Center and Dairy Farm in La Carlota City. (PNA)