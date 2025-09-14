Negros Occidental holds 'Handog ng Pangulo' activity

AS PART of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s birthday celebration, hundreds of Negrenses received assistance from the National Government during the "Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Tapat para sa Lahat" at the Provincial acapitol in Bacolod City on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

The activity was led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, along with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) Director General Kiko Benitez, Isabela Mayor Miguel Yulo, Department of Agriculture-Negros Island Region (NIR) Executive Director Albert Barogo, and Tesda-NIR interim director Nina Connie Dodd.

The event was participated by various national government agencies, each extending programs and services to Negrenses across multiple sectors.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), National Food Authority (NFA), and the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist distributed an affordable rice with a total of 300 bags of rice were sold at P20 per kilo, while FIACIN-BRIS sold an additional 50 bags at the same subsidized price, specifically allocated for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), solo parents, and senior citizens.

Aside from the affordable rice, DA also awarded a substantial package of agricultural support, including P36.18 million worth of farm equipment to local farmers.

They also distributed P52.2 million worth of various livestock and poultry commodities, P700,000 under the Swine Industry Recovery Program, P620,000 worth of hybrid seeds under the National Corn Program, and one unit of 4-wheel drive tractor under the rice program.

Lacson also expressed its gratitude to President Marcos for including Negros Occidental in the nationwide rollout of government aid and services.

“This is what true public service looks like -- one that is seen and felt by those who need it most. Salamat sa wala untat nga pag-ulikid kag pagbulig sa amon probinsya,” Lacson said.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also held the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) payout to beneficiaries from 12 barangays, amounting to P2.6 million, and released financial assistance under the Special Program for Employment of Students (Spes) to 96 student-beneficiaries.

A total of P472,000 was also given to 12 associations and 50 local sellers who participated in the Kadiwa ng Pangulo at the Ayala Fiesta Market.

Tesda also distributed P2 million worth of allowances to 878 scholars during the program.

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental also distributed financial assistance to 130 distressed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and, through the Public Employment Service Office (Peso), facilitated a job fair with 6,000 job vacancies held at SM City Bacolod on September 12.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also led the ceremonial turnover of loans and financial aid worth P3.95 million to 15 grantees under the Rise Up Program and the Small Business Corporation.

Also present were DOLE-Nofo head carmela Abellar, DTI Negros Occidental director Lynna Joy Cardinal, Provincial Peso Manager Karen Dinsay, and OIC Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Dina Genzola, among others. (MAP)