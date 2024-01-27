Negros Occidental IT school to establish bamboo garden

The Negros Occidental provincial government launched a bamboo growing initiative at the soon-to-open Negros Occidental Language and Information Technology Center (NOLITC) Global Campus in Barangay Matab-ang, Talisay City on Friday.

The planting activity, led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, will pave the way for the NOLITC Bamboo Garden.

Diana Therese Samson, a forester at the Provincial Administrator’s Office, said they have started planting Indonesian bamboo with Chinese bamboo as the second layer, which will also serve as the fence for the school campus.

“Bamboo is a drought-resistance species that can withstand drought conditions and prevent soil erosion. This is not just bamboo planting but a bamboo growing activity. We have to maintain the bamboos planted; there is a need for after-care and maintenance,” she added.

Previously planted at the site were seedlings of molave and Narra trees.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said earlier that growing trees in the new NOLITC campus is part of the facility’s aesthetic and environmental aspect to make it conducive for learning.

The NOLITC Global Campus sits on a 2.5-hectare donated land.

The 15-year-old educational facility currently holds office and conducts classes at the Paglaum Sports Complex in this city.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-accredited NOLITC is the first and only government-run language and IT school in Western Visayas. (PNA)