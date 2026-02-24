Negros Occidental launches BF1KD Phase 3 project

THE Provincial Government of Negros Occidental launched the Barangay First 1,000 Days (BF1KD) Phase 3 Project at the Provincial Capitol Social Hall on February 23, 2026.

The activity was led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, along with Board Member Araceli Somosa, co-chairperson of the Provincial Nutrition Committee, Bro. Anthony John Balledos, area humanitarian manager of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Girlie Pinongan, among others.

Lacson said it is a collaborative effort of the Provincial Government, the Department of Health, and the National Nutrition Council, with funding support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Charities and Helen Keller International as the implementing partner.

The project targets approximately 5,000 pregnant women and 27,900 children aged 0–5 years as beneficiaries from January 2026 to September 30, 2027 (21 months) in the municipalities of E.B. Magalona, Cauayan, Ilog, Pontevedra, and Toboso, in collaboration with the Provincial Health Office and Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.

Lacson said that Phases 1 and 2 of the project targeted nutrition interventions that created measurable impact, and Phase 3 aims to scale these up.

“By strengthening local leadership, improving access to nutrition commodities, enhancing dietary diversity, and integrating community gardens into our barangays, we not only address malnutrition but also cultivate food security,” he said.

The BF1KD focuses on enhancing local nutrition systems at the barangay level, supporting pregnant women and young mothers through education and counseling, and promoting proper infant and young child feeding practices.

The first 1,000 days refer to a child’s life from pregnancy until the child’s second birthday, recognized as the most critical period for growth and development.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Helen Keller International, represented by Maria Fatima Dolly Reario, and the Provincial Government for the implementation of the project. (MAP)