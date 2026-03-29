Negros Occidental lawmaker files bill for economic crisis response

NEGROS Occidental Third District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez filed the Resilient Economy and Stabilization for Crisis and Urgent Emergencies (Rescue) Act on March 27, 2026.

Rescue Act is a measure that seeks to establish a more comprehensive and permanent system for faster, more proactive economic crisis response.

The bill was filed amid escalating global tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, with oil prices nearing $115 per barrel and local diesel prices already around P130 per liter, with projections of further increases.

The proposed measure comes as the lawmaker seeks to push for a broader and more institutionalized economic response system that builds on the framework of the Bayanihan Economic Resilience Bill, which provides government with tools to address large-scale economic disruptions.

Benitez said in a statement that the Rescue Act expands this approach by ensuring that response systems, funding, and coordination mechanisms are already in place before a crisis hits, allowing for faster and more targeted intervention.

The Rescue Act institutionalizes a whole-of-government approach to crisis preparedness, ensuring that systems are already in place before emergencies strike.

At the core of the bill is a Bayanihan Economic Stabilization Fund with a target of at least P 50 billion, which can be mobilized once a national emergency is declared, with assistance required to be deployed within 72 hours.

Benitez said transport workers, fisherfolk, overseas Filipino workers in conflict-prone areas, and micro, small, and medium enterprises are among those most at risk from the ongoing crisis, with its effects expected to ripple across sectors in a systemic way, affecting communities and the broader economy, including in the Third District of Negros Occidental.

In the district, he said rising fuel costs are directly affecting the transport of sugarcane from farms to mills, increasing hauling expenses for local operators and farmers, while fishing communities face higher costs to operate vessels and go out to sea, further squeezing already tight margins.

The measure also proposes the creation of a National Economic Resilience Council to coordinate response efforts, alongside a real-time Economic Early Warning System to monitor risks and enable timely intervention.

It further strengthens emergency protections, including direct cash transfers, fuel and wage subsidies, and mandatory grace periods on loans, rent, utilities, and insurance during declared national emergencies, as well as provisions to boost supply chain resilience, energy security, and strategic reserves.

With the proposed Rescue Act, Benitez aims to ensure stronger preparedness and faster response mechanisms, addressing gaps in current emergency frameworks and strengthening the country’s overall economic resilience. (MAP)