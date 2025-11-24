Negros Occidental LGUs suspend classes

SOME local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, declared the suspension of classes on Monday, November 24, 2025, due to Tropical Depression (TD) Verbena.

These LGUs include San Carlos, Toboso, Moises Padilla, E.B. Magalona, Binalbagan, Sipalay City, Silay City, Isabela, Himamaylan City, Victorias City, La Carlota City, Hinigaran, Don Salvador Benedicto, Valladolid, Pontevedra, Calatrava, Murcia, Sagay City, Cadiz City, and Hinobaan.

Some of the LGUs suspended classes until November 25, 2025.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya issued Executive Order No. 73, series 2025, for the suspension of classes at all levels in public and private schools on November 24 due to the Low Pressure Area that has developed within the Philippine Area of Responsibility and the corresponding Orange Heavy Rainfall Warning issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) for Bacolod City.

Gasataya said schools are encouraged to shift to modular distance learning performance tasks and projects to ensure that learning competencies are met.

He added that the City remains fully prepared to respond and extend assistance in the event of any emergency.

"We conducted our Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to ensure Bacolod City is fully prepared for Tropical Depression Verbena," he said.

With DOST-PAGASA placing Negros Occidental under Signal No. 1, Gasataya said the City is on Blue Alert.

He said all response units are on standby, closely monitoring weather developments, and ready to mobilize at a moment’s notice.

The mayor noted that the City Engineer's Office has deployed teams for preemptive clearing and removal of obstructions in culverts.

"We also highly encourage our barangays to make the necessary preparations for rapid response. Let’s remain alert and follow official advisories. Stay safe, Bacolod," Gasataya added. (MAP)