Negros Occidental LGUs suspend classes

SOME local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental declared the suspension of classes on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, due to heavy rainfall brought about by a weather system shear line.

These LGUs include the cities of Escalante and Cadiz, as well as the municipality of Calatrava.

Escalante City Mayor Melicio Yap Jr. issued a directive for the suspension of classes at all elves in public and private schools on February 3, due to adverse weather conditions.

On its Facebook page, the City Government of Cadiz also issued an advisory for the suspension of classes at all levels in private and public schools due to heavy rainfall brought about by the shear line affected eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao, and the Northeast monsoon affected Luzon.

The city urged all residents to remain vigilant, avoid necessary travel, and continuously monitor official announcements and updates.

Calatrava Mayor Marilyn Era also announced the suspension of classes in all upland barangays only due to existing flooding on access roads going schools that poses danger to students.

Era said the coastal barangays will carry on with their regular face-to-face classes.

On January 31 and February 1, 2026, at least six LGUs in Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, were affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall brought about by a weather system shear line.

These LGUs include Calatrava, Escalante City, Sagay City, Toboso, E.B Magalona and Bacolod City.

In Bacolod City, at least 24 of the 61 barangays were affected by flooding with a total of 48 families composed of 171 individuals were displaced on Saturday. (MAP)