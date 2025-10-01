Negros Occidental LGUs suspend classes, work after Cebu quake

THE provincial government of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, suspended work and classes Wednesday, October 1, 2025, following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Bogo City, Cebu, and affected the province.

Other local government units (LGUs) that declared suspension of work and classes were Himamaylan City and the towns of EB Magalona, Binalbagan, Isabela, Pontevedra, and La Castellana.

LGUs that suspended classes only were the towns of Murcia, Toboso, Hinoba-an, San Enrique, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Valladolid, Manapla, Calatrava, and Pulupandan, and the cities of Escalante, Sagay, Bago, Kabankalan, Silay, and Himamaylan.

Records from the Negros Occidental Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) showed Intensity VI was reported in Murcia and Manapla; Intensity V was felt in Calatrava, Himamaylan City, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, San Carlos City, Toboso, Bacolod City, and Talisay City.

Intensity IV was recorded in Bago City, Cadiz City, Cauayan, Ilog, Kabankalan City, La Castellana, Pontevedra, and parts of Binalbagan, while Intensity III was reported in other portions of Binalbagan. Intensity I was felt in Hinoba-an and Sipalay City.

All schools were advised to inspect and report damages to their damage assessment teams.

The province said the suspensions were necessary to conduct immediate structural damage assessments and ensure the safety of students and employees.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya said they conducted a rapid damage assessment and needs analysis with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), Office of the Building Official (OBO), Office of the Building Administrator (OBA), and City Engineer’s Office (CEO) to coordinate safety measures.

“We also conducted an inspection of our facilities at the Bacolod City Government Center to ensure that there was no damage,” he said.

He added that departments are also working together to inspect public buildings such as markets, schools, and other government offices.

Gasataya said the City DRRMO is also open to assisting private establishments in assessing their buildings to ensure employee safety. (MAP)