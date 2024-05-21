Negros Occidental mayors to visit NegOr

Officials of the Association of Chief Executives (ACE) Negros Occidental will visit Negros Oriental on Saturday, May 25, Victorias City Mayor and ACE president Javier Miguel Benitez said on Monday, May 20.

Benitez said he is set to meet Governor Manuel Sagabarria, Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo, and Bayawan City Mayor John Raymond Jr.

Benitez said ACE discussed inviting the mayors from Negros Oriental and Siquijor to join the organization, which the majority of the mayors supported.

"I think we should not say outright that they join. The best is to have initial talks with them and feel it out and see how their dynamics are within their provinces if they deem that it is proper to join our organization," the mayor pointed out.

He added that he invited Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson to join him and founding president, Manapla Mayor Manuel Escalante III, will join him in the visit to Dumaguete City.*