Negros Occidental police told to ensure road safety

Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office director Col. Leo

Pamittan said he has ordered all chiefs of police in all towns and cities in the province to deploy personnel on the highways traversing their areas to ensure road safety.

“There is a need to improve the situation in our highways,” Pamittan said of the road accidents in the province.

To address the recent spate of vehicular accidents on the highways of Negros Occidental, Pamittan also said he plans to call a dialogue with the local officials, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Land Transportation Office to discuss solutions.

He added that he will also call the stakeholders in the sugar industry, as some of the trucks involved in road accidents are overloaded with sugarcane.

"I have noticed it on the spot reports of incidents involving vehicular accidents and collisions. It is now the rainy season where roads are slippery," Pamittan pointed out.

He said police should man intersections and busy streets to warn motorists to slow down when they approach these areas.

"We lack enough warning signs on our highways. Maybe through our collaboration and coordination with other local government agencies, we can have a program to remind motorists on how to drive safely, especially on busy streets," he pointed out.

Pamittan added that he also ordered all chiefs of police to warn haulers of sugarcane without stoplights and headlights, as they are prone to traffic accidents.

"There are trucks where the sugarcanes are not arranged properly, which causes overload, and some sugarcane falls down on the road, causing unnecessary road blockage," he also said.

He said he hopes that the dialogue will happen before the year ends.*