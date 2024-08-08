Negros Occidental receives Bagong Pilipinas Mobile Clinic from First Lady

The Province of Negros Occidental led by Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson expressed his gratitude and extended a special welcome to First Lady Liza Araneta - Marcos who personally tuned over the Bagong Pilipinas Mobile Clinic for the Province of Negros Occidental during the opening salvo of the Cebu’s 455th Founding Anniversary held at the Cebu Capitol Grounds on Aug 5, 2024.

The ceremonial turnover of the project was held in Cebu City in the presence of Department of Health Undersecretary Mary Ann Maestral and Negros Occidental Provincial Health Officer Dr. Girlie Pinongan, among others.

The Governor said, “It is with heartfelt gratitude that I extend my appreciation, on behalf of the people of Negros Occidental, to our President, His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., for the turnover of the Bagong Pilipinas Mobile Clinic.”

This mobile clinic will not only provide essential medical care but will also be a crucial asset during medical missions, disasters, and casualties,” he added.

He also said that equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the mobile clinic is a testament to the government’s commitment to bringing comprehensive health services to far-flung and underprivileged communities in the province.

The project which was inspired by First Lady’s Lab for All Project, aims to bring free medical consultations, laboratory services, and distribution of medicines to communities.

According to Governor Lacson, the First Lady’s support, compassion, and dedication to the health and well-being of her fellow countrymen are deeply appreciated.