NEGROS OCCIDENTAL RECORDS 2,822 DENGUE CASES, 6 FATALITIES IN 8 MONTHS

Dengue cases in the province increased by 183.72% from January up to August 24 this year compared to the same period in 2023.

Reported cases this year reached 2,822 cases or up by 1,827 compared to the 2023 cases which was only 995 cases, per the record of the Provincial Health Office.

Six deaths have been confirmed this year.

Hinoba-an has the most number of cases with 314 followed by Sipalay City-222; Bago City-207; Talisay City-182, Kabankalan City and Sagay City with 173 cases each, Silay City-163; Cadiz City-162; San Carlos City-161 and Cauayan-141. (TDE)