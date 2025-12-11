Negros Occidental records 733 fire incidents in 11 months

THE Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Negros Occidental recorded 733 fire incidents in the province from January to November 2025, an official said Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Superintendent Jenny Mae Masip, caretaker of BFP Negros Occidental, said the top causes of fires in the province include smoking, electrical ignition from loose connections, and open flames from cooking.

She said that from January to November 2025, one firecracker incident was recorded in Binalbagan. In 2024, BFP Negros Occidental recorded six firecracker incidents: four in Bacolod City, and one each in Cadiz City and Valladolid.

Masip, also Bacolod City Fire Marshal, said they are hopeful that firecracker incidents in the province will decrease this year.

Moreover, the Bacolod City Council approved a resolution urging all city government offices and the 61 barangays to intensify public awareness and community-based campaigns against dangerous firecrackers through “Oplan Kontra Paputok” and other safety programs, promoting safe and responsible celebrations during Christmas and New Year.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Human Resources.

Distrito said the City recognizes the importance of ensuring residents’ safety, especially during the holiday season when firecracker-related injuries traditionally rise.

He said the Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police, and other national agencies implement “Oplan Kontra Paputok” and similar initiatives annually to protect the public.

“Despite continuous warnings and national campaigns, firecracker-related injuries and fires continue to be reported in various parts of the country during the holiday season,” he added.

Distrito noted that local government units, like Bacolod City, play a crucial role in strengthening public awareness, enforcing regulations, and creating community-level interventions to promote safe celebrations.

He said the 61 barangays serve as the frontline units of community governance, and their active participation in information dissemination, monitoring, and enforcement is vital to the success of any public safety campaign.

“A unified and intensified citywide information campaign, utilizing social media, barangay assemblies, posters, public announcements, and collaboration with schools and civic groups, will significantly help reduce firecracker-related injuries, fires, and property damage,” Distrito said. (MAP)