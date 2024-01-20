Negros Occidental records 9.8% drop in 8 focus crimes

Intensified anti-criminality campaign led to a 9.83 percent decrease in the average number of eight focus crimes in Negros Occidental from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, data released by the police on Friday showed.

These comprise murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, motorcycle theft, and carnapping.

In 2023, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO), which covers the police stations in 31 cities and municipalities, logged a total of 926 focus crimes, fewer by 101 compared to 1,027 incidents reported in the previous year.

All six of the eight crimes noted a decrease in incidence, while homicide rose by 39 incidents, from 158 to 197, and carnapping remained at one.

Murder was down by one incident, from 277 to 276; while physical injury, from 211 to 194; rape, 74 to 46; robbery, 96 to 54; theft, 187 to 142; and motorcycle theft, 23 to 16.

Based on the overall figures, the NOCPPO recorded a 2.87 percent decrease in total crimes in 2023, with 4,352 incidents from 4,481 in 2022.

For the whole of 2023, some 3,132 crime incidents were recorded, from 3,150 in 2022 under the peace and order indicator, which includes incidents that reflect the real crime picture and peace and order situation of a community.

There were 1,221 crime incidents recorded in 2023, from 1,331 in 2022, under the public safety indicator, which includes categorized incidents and culpable felonies that reflect the public safety situation of a community.

In an interview, Maj. Rhojn Darrell Nigos, public information officer of NOCPPO, attributed the lower crime incidents to an intensified campaign against loose firearms, illegal drugs, illegal gambling, and other special laws.

“This also shows collaboration and cooperation between the Philippine National Police and community stakeholders. Concerned citizens report to stop illegal activities that enable the law enforcement to implement all anti-criminality campaigns,” he added. (PNA)