Negros Occidental reports 36 new dengue cases

Negros Occidental has 36 new dengue cases from March 17 to 23, a report from the Department of Health Western Visayan Center for Health Development's Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) released on March 26.

From January to March 23, the province reported 250 cases.

From March 17 to March 23, there were 229 newly reported dengue cases in Western Visayas bringing the total to 1,830 or 5 percent higher compared to 1,742 cases during the same period in 2023.

The top three provinces with the highest number of newly-reported dengue cases are Iloilo province with 78 new cases out of 481 total cases, Negros Occidental – 36 new cases out of 250 total cases, Capiz province – 32 new cases out of 260 total cases.

No new dengue fatalities have been recorded as of March 23.

The total regional dengue death count remains at three, the DOH-WV also reported.

The agency also noted an increased attack fate of dengue in 2023 compared to 2024 in the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Iloilo City.

At least 26 barangays in Western Visayas have clustering of dengue cases.*