Negros Occidental silk production highlighted in guv’s visit to Japan

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson highlighted the thriving silk production of the province in his visit to Japan until May 31 upon the invitation of the Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement International (OISCA).

He met with officials of the Toyama Prefectural Assembly and spoke at the annual meeting of the OISCA-Toyama Chapter on Tuesday night, where he acknowledged the role of OISCA in the sericulture project of the province while exploring the possibilities of further collaborations.

“OISCA International has always been concerned with how to help marginal farmers in rural areas uplift their quality of life. Thus, the idea of starting an OISCA sericulture or silkworm rearing project for silk yarn production in Negros Occidental was conceptualized,” Lacson said in his message.

Started in 1996, the OISCA Training Center in Barangay Tabunan, Bago City, which is a partner of the provincial government, empowers youths from various localities in Negros Occidental through agriculture and rearing of silkworms.

He said the successful experimental cocoon production from 1993 to 1996 led to the promotion of the project and the establishment of a silk reeling plant capable of processing 50 tons of fresh cocoons each year.

In Negros Occidental, the number of farmers involved in mulberry cultivation and cocoon production has grown from 50 to 100, expanding the plantation area from 20 to 125 hectares.

“Silk production in Negros Occidental has gained significant attention, making OISCA Silk Farm a popular destination for educational visits. The exceptional quality of Negros silk holds great promise for farmers throughout the region,” Lacson said.

He said the province “takes pride” that its silk products have gained international acclaim.

“The Barong Tagalog worn by foreign dignitaries, including US President Barack Obama, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Manila in 2015 was made from silk produced by our sericulture farmers in Negros Occidental,” he said.

The governor said Negros Occidental has been fortunate to be part of OISCA's inspiring journey since 1996, adding that its projects have profoundly impacted local communities in the province by empowering individuals and fostering resilience.

During the visit, Lacson, who met with Toyama Prefecture Governor Hachiro Nitta and Prefectural Assembly Chairman Yamamoto Toru, said he is looking forward to a new chapter in their partnership with OISCA and the Toyama Prefecture.

“This undertaking will create a bridge between our communities, opening new doors of opportunities for our citizens and contributing to the growth of both provinces,” he said. (PNA)