Negros Occidental SP approves P7.6B budget for 2026

THE proposed P7,618,490,053 annual budget of Negros Occidental for 2026 was unanimously approved on second and third reading during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Tuesday afternoon, December 2, 2025.

The provincial budget was approved upon the motion of Board Member Marxlen de la Cruz, chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

The 2026 budget is higher than this year’s P6.457 billion budget, reflecting an increase of P1.1 billion or 17.98 percent.

The increase underscores the provincial government’s intent to intensify investment in key areas such as social services, infrastructure, agriculture, health care, and disaster management.

A series of hearings were conducted by members of the SP with various department heads, who defended their proposed budgets for 2026.

The budget includes upgrades to health facilities such as provincial hospitals, among others.

It also includes infrastructure projects under the Abanse Negrense development agenda and sustained support for pandemic recovery programs. (MAP)