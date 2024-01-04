Negros Occidental starts preparations for regional meet

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental has been preparing for the 2024 Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) meet, which will be held in the province in April.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said Wednesday, January 3, that Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has expressed interest in hosting the regional meet, and they are now preparing the facilities where the games and sporting events will be held.

The two main venues for the WVRAA are the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan, and the Paglaum Sports Complex, both in Bacolod City.

Diaz said renovation works at Panaad Park are still ongoing, as well as the construction of the covered court, where basketball and volleyball games will be held.

The local government unit pavilions that are normally used during the Panaad sa Negros Festival are also being eyed for use during the games.

Last year's WVRAA was held in Aklan.*