Negros Occidental steps up bamboo seedling production

BACOLOD CITY – The Negros Occidental provincial government doubled its bamboo seedling production in the past year to support reforestation and promote the use of bamboo technology for shelter.

In his New Year’s message on Friday, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said that the province’s nurseries are cultivating up to 6,000 seedlings monthly.

“Bamboo reforestation is among our climate change mitigation strategy. We will proceed with our plan for bamboo treatments employing Bali technology, which is suitable for housing and boasts long-lasting durability,” he added.

In September last year, the province initiated the 1st Provincial Bamboo Fair to advocate bamboo planting to improve water resource management and promote the emergence of its previously unknown uses.

Lacson said that bamboo is a responsive alternative to climate change and has a remarkable growth rate, noting that it grows in various conditions, absorbs greenhouse gases, and needs no fertilizer.

He added bamboo can substitute for hardwoods, reducing the use of such, thereby protecting the remaining forests.

The governor said that as part of its ongoing commitment to ecological integrity, the province has expanded the reforestation project in Sitio Tambara, Barangay San Fernando in Talisay City, to 120 hectares from the previous more than 60 hectares.

“Our focus remains on planting giant bamboo to enhance our forest cover and to facilitate the construction of our bamboo processing facility,” he said.

Lacson added that a private company has expressed interest in establishing facilities in areas of Negros Occidental, where an ample supply is available for the production of engineered bamboo intended for export and as part of community livelihood. (PNA)